*Where we sleep is very important, in more ways than you can imagine.

Our beds are were we spend nearly three-thousand hours every year doing something most of us look forward to, which is sleeping.

Yet, if the mattress we are sleeping on is run down, lumpy, or uncomfortable in any way then you are taking a major risk with your health and overall well being.

Sleeping is good for you

If you weren’t already aware, there are great many benefits to sleeping. A night spent sleeping well can help you live longer, control inflammation, spark creative juices, reduce stress, and enhance your ability to pay attention the next day.

Sleep is necessary for a healthy life, so if your mattress is causing a disruption in your nighttime slumber then we think it’s time you consider replacing your current mattress with a new one. How do you know when it’s time to replace your mattress? Well, let’s take a look at some important points.

It’s creaks and squeaks

Do springs in mattress moan when you lie on it? No, it doesn’t do that because it doesn’t like you or wish you would sleep somewhere else. You mattress coils are probably squealing because they are old. This type of wear and tear happens over time and could be the box spring your mattress covers.

Still, it could be a worn out mattress and, if this is the case, those noises are telling you it’s time to retire the bed you’ve been using and purchase a new one. Of course, there are several options in regards to mattresses on the market today. There are traditional coil mattresses, which are called innerspring, pillow-top mattresses, hybrid selections, and specialty foam and memory foam. The latter is recommended for pressure relief.

You constantly wake up in pain

Does your back, neck, or shoulders hurt when you get up in the morning? This could be due to an old mattress. A worn out mattress can be inconspicuous. It won’t always have visible signs of wear and tear. If you are waking up with pains then this is a huge red flag that your mattress may no longer be providing the type of comfortable slumber required for a good night sleep.

So don’t let a mattress that looks great fool you. Body aches are a clear indicator that the mattress you have isn’t do its job well.

Can’t sleep

If you spend your time tossing and turning unable to fall asleep, this could be another signal that your mattress is old and ready to be replaced. A new mattress will be free of the lumps and holes and the natural decline mattresses experience after being slept on for years and years. Of course, there are other factors that might lead to your inability to fall asleep like sleep apnea or insomnia so make sure to contact your healthcare professional to rule out those options.

Still, looking into a new mattress might help you even if there are other reasons why you can’t fall asleep.

Sagging

Now we are getting into the obvious signs of aging when it comes to your mattress. Sagging is apparent to the naked eye and a definite indication that it’s time to replace your mattress. A sagging mattress will most likely have other problems resulting from age inside the pad as well as outside, so if it’s starting to look worn, then it’s time to start shopping.

Sagging applies to all types of mattresses as well. While certain varieties of mattresses will have their own signs of age and use, this particular damage is not prejudiced and can appear on all types of mattresses.

Allergies kick in

If you find that your or someone in your family is having allergic reactions while laying in bed, this is a clue that your mattress could be covered in allergens. Over time, things that make us sneeze, cough, wheeze, and break out into a rash, build up in your mattress over the years. While cleaning it will help for a time, if you find that you are vacuuming your mattress more frequently than you used to, then it may be time to start researching new mattress options.

It doesn’t bounce back

If you are the owner of a memory foam mattress, and the area where you slept leaves an impression that takes forever to return to its natural shape, or it just stays there leaving a dent where you once slept, then a new mattress may be in order. This happens when the materials in this type of mattress begins to degenerate.

The memory foam softens and starts to lose the support that comes with it’s bounce back ability, which means a new mattress should be on your horizon. We purchase memory foam mattresses so that our bodies sink into the bed, which is beneficial to those seeking a reduction of pressure points. If your memory foam doesn’t bounce back then it’s not doing its job.

Soft or hard

This also applies to memory foam mattresses, which will become hard or soft depending on the type and temperature of the room it is kept in. This is called “The Goldilocks Effect.” Firmness is important but you don’t want to sleep on a rock or lose the firm feel of your memory foam mattress completely, which is why this problem is named after the girl who loved things to be just right.

It’s old

Let’s face it, if you’ve had your mattress for longer than a decade it’s time for a purchase. While you may feel that your old mattress is just fine, check how your sleep is going. Are any of the above problems making their way into your bedroom? If you are experiencing pain and sleepless nights then stop fooling yourself and let go of attachments to a piece of furniture that is doing you more harm than good.

Now that we’ve discussed how to check out what might be wrong with your ancient mattress, check out the benefits of sleeping attire, or lack thereof.