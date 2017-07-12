White Dress Project recognizes fibroid awareness month

*The White Dress Project(TM) will host an elegant evening entitled “A Night in White” in Washington DC on Thursday July 13, 2017 between 6pm and 8:30pm.

The event will take place at the Eighteenth Street Lounge located at 1212 18th Street NW Washington, DC 20036 and is open to adults age 21 and older.

The purpose of the event as well as the overall mission of the organization is to continue to raise funds, create awareness about fibroids and provide a network that offers education, tools, treatment options and an overall support system to those who suffer with uterine fibroids.

Medical professionals including some of the area’s top OB/GYNS will be in attendance and available to address health related questions and concerns. Sponsors include The Center for Innovative GYN Care, Black Women’s Health Imperative, Lynmair Services, LLC, CURLS and more to be added.

HOW TO ATTEND:

Tickets for the event can be obtained via http://anightinwhite. eventgrid.com and guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance at a cost of $20 and $25 at the door. White attire is preferred but not mandatory. Sponsorship opportunities are available for those who wish to support in that capacity. Donations are also welcome and can be made directly through the event link at anightinwhite.eventgrid.com.

The White Dress Project(TM) is a 501 (c)(3) organization founded by Tanika Gray Valbrun in 2014 and continues to spread through nationwide recognition. The organization is dedicated to raising funds for research, education and awareness and has been featured in notable media outlets including Essence® Magazine. Since it’s inception, the non-profit has initiated several events throughout the DC, MD and VA area to provide support to sufferers and survivors of uterine fibroids in a safe, nurturing environment.

For general inquiries for “A Night in White” e-mail the organization at [email protected]com for all.

