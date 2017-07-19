*A photo said to be of Beyonce’s new wax figure at an unidentified Madame Tussauds location has upset the BeyHive something terrible.

It all started Tuesday afternoon (July 18) when the image surfaced on Twitter.

The figure, all of social media has concluded, looks nothing like Queen Bey. In fact, the replica resembles a white woman, with many comparing the plastic to Britney Spears or Lindsay Lohan.

“Must be two Beyonces because Harpo who dis woman?,” asked one Twitter user.

The whole outrage has birthed the hashtag #TussaudsSoWhite and has the Hive in disbelief:





