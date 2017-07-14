*A Memphis woman said she is distraught, insulted and looking to file a complaint against her white doctor after he called her “Aunt Jemima.”

Lexi Carter said that during her visit to Dr. James Turner on July 11, he came into the room and said, “Hi Aunt Jemima.”

“I haven’t slept. I haven’t–I haven’t really been able to deal with this,” Carter told WMC Action News 5. “It’s just the most horrible feeling really and I try to understand it and I don’t understand it.”

“I was just sitting there waiting to be seen and he walked in,” Carter said. “He had a young girl, physician’s assistant trainee, a student with him and he looked at me and he goes ‘Hi Aunt Jemima.'” arter said the doctor did not apologize for the remark at the time. She also said he used the term more than once.

“It was an insult, racial ethnic insult, a joke. It’s putting me on a level of someone who is subservient with a smile–kind of step and fetch it. It was very derogatory, very demeaning. Especially for someone who prides myself in being none of that,” Carter said.

When WMC Action News 5 contacted Dr. Turner for a response, he admitted that he used the term, but said he immediately apologized to Carter.

Dr. Turner said in a statement: “Ms. Carter is one of our very dear patients and has been for years. She is one of many African American patients and I count it a privilege to be their doctor. Anything I said that tarnishes that image and my respect for her was a misspoken blunder on my part and was not intended to show disrespect for Ms. Carter. I am very sorry for that misunderstanding.”

Carter said the apology comes a little too late and she plans on filing a formal complaint with the state medical board.