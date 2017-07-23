*‘The animal. The animal. Trap. Trap. Trap ’til the cage is full. The cage is full. The day is new. And everybody’s waitin’– waitin’ on you and you’ve got t-i-m-e!

I know you can hear the music in your head, and image those all-too-real faces of imprisoned women flashing across the screen.

Fans of the hit show and original Netflix offering, ‘Orange Is The New Black’ know what’s up. We don’t care what anybody else says, ‘OITNB’ is still one of the best shows on TV! The writing, acting, camera work, story lines, all exceptional.

OK, it went through a dud season. But following the powerful Seasons 1 and 2, our expectations were through the roof so of course by the time Season 3 rolled around we were all like: Is THAT all you got?

But baby, have you binged your way through Season 4 yet? They made up for it.

I don’t know about you, but when I get to know some of these TV characters — and let’s be real, the women on this show are some real characters — I want to learn more about the person behind the actor. I become interested in what they really look like. What do they sound like when they talk? How do they explain the building of their character and if they are anything like the character they portray? Are they really acting?

I mean, if home-girl is a lesbian in real life, is it that much of a stretch to play one on TV? Would I ever be able to look at Uzo Abuba as anything other than “Crazy Eyes?”

