*Jada Pinkett Smith and her husband Will Smith ended up taking a swamp tour in New Orleans…all because Jada’s “Girls Trip” co-star Tiffany Haddish had a Groupon for the excursion.

During Jada’s visit to “The Tonight Show” on Tuesday, she told of initially misunderstanding the meaning of Groupon and the moment they realized the swamp tour would not be just for their small group of four.

When Tiffany told Jada she had a Groupon for the trip and was going alone, Jada said that she, Will and her brother-in-law would tag along…because Jada thought a Groupon was something you book for a group of friends.

“I had no idea. But I’m saying to myself, ‘you got a groupon and you’re going by yourself you need a group.’”

Jada continued, “We get there and I’m like, ‘wow, it’s a lot of people here Tiffany where’s our boat?’ … I thought you had a coupon for a group, meaning the four of us to go on one of those fan boats.”

The moment the actress realized she and Will were going to be on a boat with dozens of random people, she started to freak out. She explained to the late night talk show that it was going to be a mess because of Will.

When Pinkett suggested they leave, it was Will who said, “Forget that I’m not going home, I wanna go on a swamp tour.”

And apparently, they had “the best time ever.”

Watch below:

An even more hilarious retelling of this story comes courtesy of Haddish, herself, on her upcoming Showtime standup special, “From the ‘Hood to Hollywood.” Catch the premiere on Friday, August 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.