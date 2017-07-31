*Ride-share. Who’d a thunk it five years ago? Well, outside of the brilliant minded folks who were working on it behind the scenes, that is.

Who would have imagined one day we, the general public, would not only be able to push a button on our phone screen; jump into the car of a complete stranger and end up at our destination’ AND we’d be able to — barring any criminal history — be the drivers behind many of those cars?

The industry has totally changed the way we travel AND the economy — the way we make money.

But that’s an article for another day!

As for travel, its hard to ignore the fact that many folks are switching from taxis to Uber — the largest ride-hailing company in the world, or Lyft, a close second; where they not only notice a decrease in travel costs, but a difference in how a rider is treated (not to mention cleaner cars that don’t smell like stale cigarettes!).

But does this mean the taxi industry is becoming obsolete?

Read more at EURThisNthat.