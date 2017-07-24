*Oracene Price spoke to TMZ Sports about her two famous daughters, saying Venus Williams is “very much” upset and affected by her June 9 car crash that resulted in a fatality, and Serena Williams is planning a return to tennis immediately following the birth of her first child.

Price says Venus is still reeling from the car crash in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. that killed a 78-year-old man, but says she’s able to cope because of her incredible inner strength.

“It’s something that you kinda have to do internally yourself but you’ll never forget it. But it’ll always be there so you just have to live with it,” Price told TMZ.

As previously reported, Venus has not been charged with a crime in the accident, but police are still investigating. The victim’s family has filed a civil suit against the tennis star, but Oracene tells TMZ that her daughter isn’t worried about it.

As for Serena, Price says she’s excited about the pregnancy and can’t wait to be a grandmother.

But don’t expect the baby to keep Serena off the court too long. Price says Serena is planning her return to the circuit ASAP because “she likes to compete.”