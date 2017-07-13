*Blac Chyna has reportedly returned to her old strip club appearances, now that Rob Kardashian’s money is no longer coming in.

According to TMZ, the former D.C. stripper has announced a gig for Monday, July 17 at the West Hollywood shake joint Ace of Diamonds. The hosting appearance will earn her a cool $10,000 for the night, the website reports.

Chyna reportedly pitched the idea to AOD herself.

MONDAY 7•17•17 Come join me as I host @TheRealAceOfDiamondsLA with the Sexiest Dancers in LA 🖤 Meet me there for @AODMondaysLA #AODMondays Powered By @TheCommitteeGroup #skamlife @skamartist A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jul 12, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

Chyna was granted a temporary restraining order against Rob that dictates he refrain from cyberbullying, revealing details of her medical history, posting private, intimate or sexually explicit photos or otherwise disparaging his ex via social media in any way.

The former couple agreed to continue co-parenting their 8-month-old daughter, Dream Kardashian. Nannies will continue to handle dropping off and picking up Dream for her visits, and L.A. Superior Court Commissioner James E. Blancarte said it would be up to Rob and Chyna to figure out a visitation schedule.

Meanwhile, the latest chapter of their ongoing saga involves a dispute over $250,000 worth of jewelry.

Via TMZ:

Kardashian sources say a few days before Rob went off Friday by slut shaming Chyna, he was courting her with bling. They say a jeweler came to Chyna’s house with 7 pieces of jewelry, worth a total of $250k. Rob wanted Chyna to pick one as a gift from him.

The jeweler decided to leave all 7 so Chyna could mull it over. Then Rob went crazy, and our Kardashian sources say she only returned 3 pieces, keeping a ring and 3 tennis bracelets … worth around $125k. We’re told Chyna tried charging a significant amount on Rob’s card for some of the jewelry, but it was flagged and denied by Rob’s business manager.

We’re told the jeweler has contacted Chyna several times, telling her the gift was off the table and asking her to return all of the items, but it’s fallen on deaf ears.

To add insult to injury, Chyna wore the 3 tennis bracelets to court Monday when she got a restraining order against Rob.

Chyna begs to differ. Celebrity lawyer Lisa Bloom, who reps Chyna, tells us Rob outright gave her all 7 pieces as a gift so she had no obligation to return anything. Bloom says after Rob’s tirade, Chyna decided to return 4 items but kept the tennis bracelet set because she liked them and as she saw it returning 4 items that were legally hers was a gift to Rob.