*This story is so disturbing, on so many levels. It’s one thing to want to set a world record, but to know the route you’re taking is actually leading to your death and be like, “Oh well!” is quite another.

This, however, is the choice 43-year-old Bobbi-Jo Wesley has made. Already morbidly obese, she says she wants to set the record for having the world’s biggest hips. At their current size of 95-inches, she’s well on her way.

I doubt many (or any, for that matter) will be able to wrap their brains around what can only be called an obvious suicide mission. I mean let’s be real, without immediate intervention in the form of a serious wake-up call, the ending to this story is written all over the wall.

Wesley, who has a social media fan-base egging her on, is using her under-active thyroid diagnosis as an excuse to do nothing about her condition.

In the video, Wesley shows us all the goodies she is making to ensure her enormous hips will beat the 99-inches currently held by Mikel Ruffinelli of Los Angeles, according to a report by Barcroft Media. Let’s see, there’s a “celebration cake for my hips that I’m gonna make,” she tells us.

“The last I measured my hips, they were almost a hundred,” she brags proudly. It’s downright painful to see her walking…and sitting. “My hips are sexy. I like ’em. They’re like saddle bags,” she says, massaging the sides of her humongous thighs. Then a succession of photos that Wesley posted on social media…scantily clad in colorful lace, flashes across the screen.

Ugh.

Wesley stands at 5-foot-2 inches.

Remember, we’re not talking healthy big — which anyone this speaks to should proudly own — we’re talking unhealthy enormous, and intentionally working at building upon it.

