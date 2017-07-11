*A woman who says Keyshia Cole put hands on her in 2014 is now suing the singer for $4 million to cover her alleged injuries, reports TMZ.

Cole, who was dating Birdman at the time, is accused of beating up Sabrina Mercadel after finding her at the rap mogul’s Los Angeles penthouse. According to a police report, Cole flew into a jealous rage and assaulted Mercadel.

The alleged victim’s lawsuit lists the full extent of her damages (financial and physical):

– $1.5 million, pain and suffering

– $500,000, emotional distress

– $2 million, loss of use of body part

– $200,000, future medical expenses

– $50,000, loss of earnings

– $300,000, future loss of earnings

A judge will have to approve each amount.