*When it comes to recruiting women for his “cult” R. Kelly, the pied piper of love, doesn’t always hit a home run with a potential recruit.

To illustrate, there’s the case of a young woman who resisted his offer cash and promising to jump-start her career … and she says she has her mom to thank.

Here’s what TMZ is reporting:

The woman tells us she met the singer backstage at one of his shows in December after getting a wristband from someone in his crew. She was 20 at the time.

She says R. Kelly gave her his number and the 2 exchanged calls and texts, and he promised to help her become an actress/model. He invited her to his Georgia home and told her to “wear something sexy.” She claims she brought a friend, but it got real creepy — no phones were allowed and suddenly she was escorted to R’s bedroom.

The woman says Kelly asked her to strut around and pose like a model … and convinced her to take sexy photos. She says he paid her $200 when she left and told her to use it to buy black lingerie, heels and red lipstick for her next visit … which she did.

We’re told she went back to R. Kelly’s place 2 more times — alone — but each time he got more aggressive and controlling … even guilting her into posing nude. She says they never had sex.

She says the last straw was him sending her a one-way ticket to be with him back in L.A. in February, warning her not to bring a friend. She says she felt uneasy and told her mother, who promptly put the kibosh on the trip.

So far there’s been no comment from the R. Kelly camp.