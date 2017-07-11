'90 Days' a love story executive produced by Empire star, Jussie Smollett, is one of 180 films being shown

Long Beach, CA — Named one of FilmFreeway’s Top 100 best reviewed film festivals, Long Beach Indie International Film, Media & Music Festival returns to Long Beach Wed., Aug. 30 – Sun., Sept. 3, delivering five days of screenings, plus workshops for educators, students, entertainment industry professionals, and more.

Founded by Dr. Daniel Walker in 2014, the festival celebrates diverse content and creators.

“I created Long Beach Indie because I wanted to bring true diversity to every facet of the media and entertainment ecosystem. “It’s about more than just names on the closing credits and recognition during awards season. It’s about economic empowerment, self definition, and using the power of media and entertainment to shape the perceptions that individuals and systems have of women and people of color. “—Dr. Daniel Walker, Founder, Long Beach Indie

The event produced and hosted by Perfect Works and BLU Educational Foundation fosters international dialogue between scholars and the entertainment industry, and bridges the gap between urban communities and careers in arts, entertainment, fashion and digital media via distinct conference and expo clusters.

