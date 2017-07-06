*Fences continue to be mended among the members of Xscape, and apparently, between one group member and her estranged husband as well.

As you know, the group broke up in the first place after Tamika Scott told a New York radio station that Kandi Burruss slept with their producer/mentor Jermaine Dupri and his father, veteran industry exec Michael Mauldin. Kandi quit the group in disgust, refusing to perform with the other three ever again.

A 2015 episode of TV One’s “Unsung” seemed to melt the ice, paving the way to a formal reunion this year that saw their first onstage performance together in over a decade at last weekend’s Essence Fest.

The group also has a reality show in the works at Bravo and has also launched a reunion tour. They were performing at Detroit’s Chene Park recently when two momentous things occurred on stage.

While performing their 1995 single, “Do You Want To,” all four group members serenaded their husbands on stage – including Tiny, whose marriage to T.I. has been strained of late. On the series finale of their own VH1 show “T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle” in May, the couple agreed to end their relationship amid a breakdown in communication and allegations of infidelity.

But it seems as though things are at least civil between the two, as Tiny held onto T.I.’s hand as she sang her heart out to the rapper and their daughter Heiress, nestled in her daddy’s arms.

Also…during the gospel-flavored encore portion of the Chene Park gig, gospel legend Karen Clark Sheard joined the ladies on stage to perform the Clark Sisters’ classic, “Is My Living In Vain,’ and Tamika ended up giving Kandi an emotional onstage apology for her part in their rift.

“I love you! I know I hurt you!” Tamika said to Kandi as the crowd cheered. “I thank God that you forgive me!”

Watch both moments below in this YouTube recap from Empressive: (The Tamika/Kandi moment begins at 4:09)

View more video from the Chene Park concert below:

Tiny greets T.I. and Heiress with kisses as they take the stage:

A post shared by Xscape (@officialxscape) on Jul 5, 2017 at 7:55am PDT

A post shared by Xscape (@officialxscape) on Jul 5, 2017 at 7:53am PDT

Kandi serenades Todd:

[email protected] on stage with her husband @todd167 A post shared by Xscape (@officialxscape) on Jul 5, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

“What I need from you is understaaaaaanding…”

Xscape performs “Is My Living In Vain”:

A post shared by Xscape (@officialxscape) on Jul 5, 2017 at 4:40am PDT

The group at rehearsal with Karen Clark Sheard: