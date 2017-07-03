*Young Thug has announced that he’s donating the proceeds from his show at New York City’s Terminal 5 to Planned Parenthood.

The rapper, a father to six children, feels an apparent closeness to the nonprofit organization because he was a teen dad.

“I’m donating the proceeds from my show tonight to @PPFA,” he tweeted Friday (June 30). “I was a teenage parent. Planned+unplanned parenthood is beautiful.”

Planned Parenthood provides sexual health care in the United States and around the world, but is in the crosshairs of many conservatives because it also offers abortion services.

On Friday, four Indiana clinics were officially shut down, after the state’s Republican governor signed a bill to stop Medicaid funding for the organization in May.