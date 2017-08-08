A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

“You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them.” —Maya Angelou

EUR BIRTHDAYS

Aug. 1: Blues musician Robert Cray is 64. Rapper Chuck D of Public Enemy is 57. Rapper Coolio is 54. Actress Tempestt Bledsoe (“The Cosby Show”) is 44. Actor Jason Momoa (“Game of Thrones”) is 38. Actor Elijah Kelley (2007’s “Hairspray”) is 31.

BLACK HISTORY

Aug. 1, 1867: Blacks voted for the first time in a state election in the South, contributing to a Republican sweep in Tennessee.