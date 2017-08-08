A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

“I prefer to be true to myself, even at the hazard of incurring the ridicule of others, rather than to be false and to incur my own abhorrence.” —Frederick Douglass

EUR BIRTHDAYS

Aug. 4: Rapper Yo-Yo is 46. Singer-actor Marques Houston of Immature is 36.

BLACK HISTORY

Aug. 4, 1964: Bodies of three civil rights workers were discovered on a farm near Philadelphia, Mississippi. Three young men, two white (New Yorkers Michael Schwerner and Andrew Goodman) and one African American (James Chaney), had been missing since June 21.