A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

“Truth is powerful and it prevails.” —Sojourner Truth

EUR BIRTHDAYS

Aug. 3: Singer Beverly Lee of The Shirelles is 76. Actor Isaiah Washington is 54. Musician Spinderella of Salt-N-Pepa is 46. Actor Michael Ealy is 44. Rapper D.R.A.M. is 29.

BLACK HISTORY

Aug. 3, 1928: Founded on this day by William A. Scott, III, the Atlanta Daily World was the first black daily newspaper in modern times.