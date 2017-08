A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

“Racism is not an excuse to not do the best you can.” —Arthur Ashe

EUR BIRTHDAYS

Aug. 7: Actor Harold Perrineau (”Claws”) is 54. Actor David Mann (”Madea” films) is 51.

BLACK HISTORY

Aug. 7, 1948: Alice Coachman becomes the first African American woman to win an Olympic gold medal in the high jump during the Summer Games in London.