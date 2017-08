A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

“Racism is not an excuse to not do the best you can.” —Arthur Ashe

EUR BIRTHDAYS

Aug. 8: Rapper Kool Moe Dee is 55. Singer Marsha Ambrosius (Floetry) is 40. Actress Countess Vaughn (”The Parkers,” ‘’Moesha”) is 39.

BLACK HISTORY

Aug. 8, 1885: African American inventor William C. Carter patented an umbrella stand (U.S. patent#323,397).