*2 Chainz managed to break his leg nearly two weeks ago and underwent surgery without the blogs finding out…but fans at his first tour stop in Arizona on Wednesday (Aug. 9) were let in on the secret when he took the stage in in a wheelchair.

The rapper kicked off night one of his “Pretty Girls Like Trap Music” tour at Tucson’s Rialto Theatre from a custom pink chair, wheeled out by a “nurse.”

Of course, the chair had “Trap” emblazoned across the back.

2Chainz is performing in a pink wheelchair because he broke his leg. Praying for a speedy recovery @2chainz ! 🙏🏾✊🏾🖤 pic.twitter.com/6h61L1jMNz — Bella🦋🌹 (@QueenSweetcakes) August 10, 2017

The rapper shared a pic of his entrance on Instagram, along with a lengthy background story explaining everything.

“So I broke my leg 11 days ago, and had surgery 10 days ago .. when I woke up from sedation the doctor told me ” well looks like your gonna have to cancel your tour ” so I told him maybe it means God wants me to use my mind and be creative!” he wrote.

“So after all the morphine and pains meds wore off I called management and said somebody find me a ” pink wheelchair ” I can’t let my fans down besides I’m passionate about this shit !! Tucson, Arizona thank you for supporting me and rocking with the campaign!!”

Watch below:

The Pretty Girls Like Trap Music tour continues on Friday night (Aug. 11) with a show in Anaheim, California. The outing is currently scheduled to run through a Sept. 30 gig in Columbia, South Carolina.