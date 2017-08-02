Jason Mitchell on Delta Flight (TMZ)

*A second video of “Straight Outta Compton” star Jason Mitchell’s extended airplane meltdown over a first class seat shows that it was sparked by an eavesdropping passenger who was in the seat in question.

TMZ posted the new footage, which shows Mitchell sitting in the economy seat to which he got bumped. He was on his phone relaying the ordeal when the passenger overheard and apparently made a comment. That’s when Jason lost it.

“Am I talking to you? F**king racist!” he yelled.

A flight attendant approached, the situation escalated with Jason screaming, “I’ll bat the f**k outta you! Unless you sitting next to children or anything else.”

He then calmed down, returned to his seat and put on his headphones, promising to chill. But when a Delta staffer announced he had to be removed from the plane because police were now involved, Jason blew up again, leading to the video that has gone viral.

Police eventually detained him, but Delta refused to press charges, according to TMZ.

As previously reported, Delta says Mitchell had missed his original flight — for which he had a first class seat — and was flying standby.

    Unfortunately, Jason is taking out his frustrations on the wrong people. The flight crew and other passengers have nothing to do with his seat being double booked. It seems as if he was trying to accept his circumstances and was willing to accept a seat in main cabin behind first class. I commend him for that. But I assume his loud conversation about the situation and his unhappiness with the issue was overheard by another passenger who started to comment about the issue causing Jason to go OFF! He should have deplaned and went to speak with the gate agent about the double booked seat. If it it meant that much to him – and judging from his behavior it clearly did – he should have just taken another flight where he could have been in first class. Threatening other passengers and the flight crew with offensive language and threats of bodily injury could have gotten him charged with a felony offense. For what? Because somebody was sitting in the seat you were assigned. It’s not worth it.

