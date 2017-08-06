*One of the most iconic boy bands, Boyz II Men kicked off ABC’s “Break Up Week” with a classic medley for the double elimination round.

“The boys” are starting to feel a little broken up over this week elimination because they’re not just competitors, they’re friends. In this episode, you see the behind the scenes footage as they prepare to hit the stage for week 7.

The top 11 contestants took the Boy Band stage to fight for their shot at being in America’s next great boy band along with a recording contract.

As they work hard to prepare to hit the stage, the boys pull at America’s heartstrings taking on iconic break up songs.

Devon, Drew and Chance, the trio calling themselves Awake, sung ‘Without You,’ by David Guetta and Usher, the Relentless crew sung a Kelly Clarkson Classic “Since U Been Gone,” and Marcus, Mikey, J Hype and Sergio of New Wave take on the Nick Jonas hit, ‘Jealous.’

The pressure is on as each band performs live for the architects Emma Bunton, Nick Carter and Timbaland and America.

The Boys realize just how much the heat is on as they move further along in the competition. They found difficult to say goodbye to their buddies America sent home during the “Break Up” week double elimination.

The first to be eliminated is Andrew Bloom who said, “I want to say thank you for this opportunity and I appreciate it,” to the architects as he departed.

The decision was then left between J Hype and Devin. In the end, America chose Devin then it was time to say good bye to J Hype who wasn’t originally a singer but definitely gave his all in the competition.

