*Activists in support of quarterback Colin Kaepernick are threatening to boycott the NFL if he’s not singed.

And so far, one Change.org petition to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and NFL owners has over 67,000 users stating that they will not tune into the games until Colin is signed by a team.

At the time of this post, the petition is currently less than 7,000 signatures shy of its goal of 75,000.

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Harvard Admits More Blacks, but are they African American? (Video)

The petition threatens to boycott the league by “not watching or attending any games, not discussing or engaging with football accounts on social media platforms, and not purchasing any NFL merchandise.”

“We understand NFL is very important to you,” the petition states. “We also understand the purpose of Colin Kaepernick’s protest is FAR more important than any games you will ever watch. Simply put, if things stay the same for the way America — where “all men are created equal” — treats people of color, then your loved ones, friends, and children will eventually be affected as well.”

“Finally, this shows how much the NFL really cares about its Black athletes. It’s pretty much: Play for us, entertain us, make us money, and shut up.”

Meanwhile, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin initially said that Kaepernick’s activism is the reason for his unemployment. But with the start of the 2017 season approaching, he has changed his tune, ESPN reports.

“My original position was I thought that the situation last year with him taking a knee didn’t have anything to do with it,” Baldwin said. “After viewing what’s going on, I’ve got to take that back. I definitely think that the league, the owners are trying to send a message of, ‘Stay in between the lines.’ It’s frustrating because you want to have guys who are willing to speak out about things that they believe in, whether you agree with it or not. But I think that’s definitely playing a role now moreso than I thought it was going to.”

Save