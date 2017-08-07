*Adele, who has been raising funds for the survivors of London’s Grenfell Tower fire,

held a private screening of the film “Despicable Me 3” for some of the tragedy’s younger survivors and their families in hopes of lifting their spirits.

Dozens of residents joined Adele for the animated movie on Thursday, according to The Sun.

At least 80 people were killed when flames engulfed the 24-story West London building on June 14. Firefighters originally warned occupants to remain in their apartments, but improper cladding caused the fourth floor fridge-freezer fire to alarmingly accelerate.

A final death toll is not expected to be released until at least 2018, but around 255 people are said to have survived.

Just spotted @Adele and Simon Konecki visiting the Grenfell Tower, she was dressed in an abaya. Respect to both of you. #Adele #grenfelltower #simonkonecki A post shared by FourMee (@fourmee) on Jun 14, 2017 at 4:31pm PDT

Adele views aiding her community as a full-time job now that her “Adele Live 2017” has ended.

“Being a local Londoner, she’s made no secret about how personally affected she was by the Grenfell Tower blaze and wants to help in every way she can,” a source tells The Sun. “While she’s working hard behind the scenes to raise cash, she wanted to treat residents to a night of fun and help take their minds off what happened and organized a private viewing of the brand new ‘Despicable Me 3’ movie.”

Adele previously implored her fans to donate to her Grenfell Tower fund while performing at Wembley Stadium back in June.

“It’s been two weeks since the fire, and still the people who were affected by it are homeless,” she said in a pre-show video message. “I promise that the money we raise together will go directly to the people who are living in that block.”

Adele’s act of charity just so happens to coincide with the news that “Despicable Me” is officially the highest-grossing animated franchise of all time. The “Minions” family of films has now grossed $3.528 billion worldwide, beating the five “Shrek” movies’ previous $3.51 billion record.