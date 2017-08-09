*Following reports of Wiz Khalifa’s mom filing a defamation lawsuit against her son’s ex-wife Amber Rose, the model is reportedly hitting her ex-mother-in-law back with a restraining order.

TMZ is reporting that Amber is getting a lawyer to file the order against Katie Wimbush-Polk (a.k.a. Peachie) the grandmother of her son, Sebastian. Sources say Amber believes Peachie’s legal action stems from salty feelings over Amber’s divorce from her son.

Amber reportedly believes that if Baby Bash is exposed to his grandmother’s hatred for her, it might be damaging to her son as well.

Peachie’s lawsuit stems from a phone call in which Amber allegedly trashed Peachie’s name to another person.

She’s seeking damages up to $50,000.