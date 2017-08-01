*Amber Rose has put out an SOS on behalf of her tig ol’ bitties.

In an Instagram post showing off her new brunette look, she wrote: “I’m thinking about getting a breast reduction this year.”

The reality star opened up about problems she endures due to her ginormous tatas, which she insists are 100% real.

“My boobs are stupid heavy, my back hurts and I can’t wear cute lil shirts without a grandma bra,” she continues. “I’m really scared of the lollipop scars tho…. any advice? Are there any ladies out there that are much happier even though you have breast reduction scars? And no I don’t have implants so they can’t just cut around the nipples. tell me about ur experiences – muva