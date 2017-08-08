*Angela Bassett is moving from one Ryan Murphy/Brad Falchuck project to another.

The Emmy-nominated veteran of their FX series “American Horror Story” has been tapped to star in the pair’s upcoming Fox series “911,” with “AHS” and “Feud” showrunner Tim Minear to serve in the same capacity for the pilot.

“Six Feet Under” and “Parenthood” alum Peter Krause was announced Tuesday as Bassett’s co-star, and McG has been tapped to direct the pilot.

Picked up straight to series in May, the procedural explores the high-pressure experiences of police, paramedics and firefighters who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.

Additional character details about who Bassett and Krause will play are being kept under wraps.

“911” is slated to air its 13-episode season in midseason, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A formal premiere has yet to be announced.

Murphy and Falchuk, also the co-creators of “Glee,” will both executive produce via their 20th Century Fox Television-based production companies. The series continues their relationship with Fox following their two-season anthology “Scream Queens” came to an end earlier this year.

The frequent collaborators are also working on new seasons of “AHS” and “American Crime Story” for FX and have ongoing drama series “Pose” in the works for the cable channel. The latter, set in the 1980s, explores life and society in New York including the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe, the downtown social and literary scene and the ball cultural world.