*Apollo Nida’s fiancée Sherien Almufti wants you to know that she’s not having sex until they tie the knot and he’s released from prison… whichever comes first.

Hmm, that means he ain’t getting any nookie for the foreseeable future. Well, we know what that means and we’ll leave it at that.

Anyway as you know, Nida is serving an 8-year prison sentence for racketeering, and he won’t be receiving any of that good-good from his special lady until he makes an honest woman out of her.

“This is the s**t I talk to these young ladies about all the time,” Almufti captioned the IG photo. “No one believes me when I say I do not have sex period. (Well my man is in prison.)”

She also wrote, “#marriagebeforesex #chassidybelt #saveyourself.”

BTW, Do you think she knows the word is actually spelled “Chastity” belt?…. #chastitybelt

Nida proposed to the New Jersey real estate agent while serving his sentence at Fort Dix Correctional Facility. In February, Almufti exclusively told Radar that their relationship is “wonderful.”

This will be her second marriage, following a divorce from ex-husband Derrick Copes over two years ago. They have an 8-year-old-daughter.

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Even Fox News Folk Left Stunned After Trump Calls Neo-Nazis ‘Fine People’ (Watch)

Almufti decided it was time for her moment in the spotlight when she came to her man’s defense against his ex-wife Phaedra Parks.

Following an episode of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” back in December, Almufti took to IG to slam Parks, writing; “Catching up on the #RHOA like wow!! So your s**t does stink after all. #TeamApolloandSherien,” she captioned a photo.

In April, she slammed Parks again for contesting their divorce.

“You have been misunderstood, judged and ridiculed but you never allowed it to bring you down,” Almufti captioned a photo of Nida. “The strength you have gives me life. You’re such an amazing person inside and out. One day the world will see that! In the meantime, stay prayed up, stay strong and keep pushing.”

She added, “Love you so much, can’t wait for the day we reunite, it’s going to be magical!”

Are you surprised Almufti is waiting until marriage? Tell us in the comments.

Save