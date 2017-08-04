*Veteran White House reporter April Ryan claims Trump’s communications aide Omarosa Manigault is trying to “kill” her career.

In a podcast with liberal commentator Angela Rye published Wednesday, Ryan said that she and Manigault established a friendship back during her “Apprentice” days. However, the friendship fizzled after Manigault joined the Trump campaign and his administration became “unhappy” with their relationship.

“And they saw things because they watch my Twitter and they watch my social media still to this day,” Ryan said of the Trump campaign. “So, they were chastising her about our friendship. So, she was finding a way to break the friendship off.”

In the podcast, Ryan recalled her tense confrontation with Manigault in the White House, which she says was ignited by Omarosa “spreading a rumor that Ryan took money from Hillary Clinton’s campaign.”

“She was screaming at the top of her lungs,” Ryan said. “It was almost as if she wanted the president to hear. Not only that, she taped it and edited the tape. … She sent it to John Roberts at Fox. She sent the tape of four minutes of about 20 or 30 minutes arguing. I embarrassed her in front of reporters and people in that office. … I made mincemeat of her. … Because, I said, ‘I was here when you got fired the last time and I’ll be here when you get fired this time. … I’ve been doing well. What were you doing last year? Nothing but selling cellphones.'”

Ryan said that Manigault “wanted to kill my career” for her own gain.

“[W]hen you try to kill me and my career because you want to advance yourself because you are now making money after not making money from selling cell phones … good for you but you know what, Karma comes back,” she said.

You recall how Ryan and Manigault clashed earlier this year when it was reported that the Trump administration wanted to create “dossiers” on journalists.

The White House has denied such dossiers exists, but it was recently reported that Manigault is keeping tabs on “enemies,” including Ryan, per the Washington Examiner.

