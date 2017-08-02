*Audra McDonald is returning to her role as U.S. attorney Liz Lawrence for “The Good Fight,” the spinoff series of “The Good Wife” airing on CBS All Access.

The Broadway veteran joins the second season as a series regular, according to Deadline.com. But there will be a twist with her character.

Liz will be revealed as the ex-wife of “The Good Fight’s” Adrian Boseman, played by Delroy Lindo. Over the course of the season, the two will have to deal with many of their unresolved issues.

McDonald’s “Good Fight” casting was announced by CBS All Access president Marc DeBevoise during the CBS portion of the CBS summer press tour. He also announced that two actors who recurred in the first season are being upped to regulars for Season 2 — Michael Boatman, who plays Reddick, Boseman & Kolstad managing partner — and Trump supporter — Julius Cain, and Nyambi Nyambi, who portrays the firm’s in-house investigator Jay Dipersia.

“We’re thrilled that Audra McDonald will return to the fictional Chicago of The Good Fight,” said executive producers Robert and Michelle King. “After seeing her facility with both comedy and drama, we were dying for the chance to work with her again. Audra brings intelligence, strength, and wit to Liz Lawrence, the character she developed in the fourth season of The Good Wife.”

The second season of CBS All Access’ first original drama series will premiere in early 2018.