*ABC’s long national experiment with the first black “Bachelorette” reached a conclusion Monday night that has caused more anger and frustration than the finale of “The Sopranos.”

It started with Rachel Lindsay cutting sweet-natured fan favorite Eric Bigger – the last remaining African American in the running – before she cut Peter Kraus, her obvious first choice, but a source of agony over his unwillingness to promise a marriage proposal after only 6 weeks and 3 dates. (The nerve of him.)

Eric charmed social media with his graceful goodbye…and new facial hair.

And Peter won even more hearts – and respect – by sticking to his guns and not being pressured to make a life decision for the sake of the show.

The fact that Peter has so much respect for the institution of marriage makes him a keeper. #TeamPeter #TheBacheloretteFinale — Melissa N Dieudonne (@Melou_Dieudonne) August 8, 2017

That was a raw, heartbroken woman going out of her way to prevent the dude she REALLY wants from finding love on TV. #TheBacheloretteFinale — Michael G. (@MichaelGarofola) August 8, 2017

That was absolutely heartbreaking. Why couldn’t she wait? Why couldn’t she give him time! #TheBacheloretteFinale #TeamPeter pic.twitter.com/qz4hCIgY2I — Bachelor Fanatic (@bachfanatic93) August 8, 2017

#TheBachelorette finale Peter is still hurting and Rachel is being cold af like she mad at him for not being ready like ditch the attitude — Erica Payne (@chillaerie) August 8, 2017

Who decided this finale would be such a mess? Rachel is mad at Peter now and I can’t deal with Bryan for an hour #TheBacheloretteFinale — sofia colvin (@soficolvin) August 8, 2017

So that left Bryan Abasolo, the too-good-to-be-true Columbian suitor who had Rachel’s heart from the moment he stepped out of the limo and spoke Spanish to her. But, he comes with a domineering, meddling mom who literally told Rachel during his home visit that she would kill her if she does her son wrong. Also, Bryan’s perfect answers and rehearsed polish raised some red flags with Rachel’s family during her home visit, but not enough to stop Rachel from her ultimate decision.

The proposal took place in a windstorm that also tickled social media, with many calling it a representation of what’s to come.

When you’re about to get engaged to the wrong guy, so God steps in. #TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/iZKYoGYBl7 — Sandra Di (@Sandra_Di_) August 8, 2017