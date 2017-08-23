*The gap year is over for Barack and Michelle Obama’s eldest daughter Malia.

Under the cover of daytime darkness, the 19-year-old was dropped off at Harvard University on Monday by her proud parents to begin her freshman year.

Although Tuesday was move-in day for the Class of 2021, the Obamas strategically arranged to drop off Malia the day before, when the rest of the world was preoccupied with the solar eclipse. As the moon slipped across the sun in Cambridge, the Obamas slipped onto campus in a two-SUV envoy with members of the Secret Service in tow.

According to reports, Barack and Michelle got emotional after Malia was all moved in and it was time to say goodbye, with paps capturing the couple sporting sunglasses and keeping their heads down while leaving Malia’s dorm and rushing into their waiting SUV.

Classes at Harvard are scheduled to begin on August 30.

Meanwhile, photos and video of the former first daughter around Harvard Square have popped up on social media. On Monday, one Facebook video showed Malia and her parents leaving the Harvest restaurant as Barack waved to onlookers.

