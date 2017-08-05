*When Beyoncé goes roller skating it’s news! She was at World on Wheels on Friday evening in Los Angeles, where she was joined by Jay-Z and friends for a fun-filled night of roller skating.

As you can see, the new mom of twins kept it casual in a pair of high-waisted distressed jeans, black graphic T-shirt and wore a fitted baseball cap over her voluminous blond hair.

Reports say the A-list couple arrived at the rink at around 11 p.m. with an entourage of about 10 people and a few bodyguards.

Mrs. Carter was described as being in a great mood as she made her way around, singing and dancing along to “New Flame” by Chris Brown.



@beyonce was at @worldonwheelsla today lol me and @jshirlss got to be apart of her security on the floor #beyonce #worldonwheels #la #skatelife #skatemafia A post shared by 🇵🇷 (@king.jaydee) on Aug 5, 2017 at 1:26am PDT

“She was laughing and enjoying herself,” the eyewitness shares.

We’re told Beyoncé, 35, made a low-key entrance.

“They came really casual,” our insider adds. “If you didn’t know who they were they could’ve just fit in the crowd.”

Of course it didn’t take long for fellow skaters to realize she was in their midst, and “people began to swarm the floor.”

And of course, being that it was Bey and Jay who showed up late and were having too much fun, an eyewitness revealed that World on Wheels stayed open a little later for the group to fit in some more skating before heading out around

If wondering if the old man (yes, we’re cracking on Jay Z … after all, he is 47 years-old) strapped on some skates, the answer is no, he spent his night on the sidelines chatting with the owner, according to E! News.