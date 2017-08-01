*Word has it that Beyoncé is interested in becoming an NBA owner.

Bloomberg reports that Queen Bee is looking to buy a stake in her hometown Houston Rockets.

Team owner Les Alexander announced last month that he was putting the NBA franchise up for sale amid surging prices, and according to the report, Bey is considering making an investment.

Her husband, Jay-Z, famously owned a portion of the Brooklyn Nets before selling his shares to start Roc Nation Sports, his own organization that represents athletes.