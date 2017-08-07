*Rarely-seen photographs of the late Prince Rogers Nelson by Afshin Shahidi are featured in a new book “Prince: A Private View,” with a forward by none other than Beyonce Knowles-Carter.

“Truth be told, the word ‘icon’ only scratches the surface of what Prince was and what he remains to me,” Bey writes of the musical icon, according to EW.

The images range from intimate to candid to staged, and many have never been seen before, the website reports. Shahidi, the father of “Black-ish” star Yara Shahidi and Prince’s friend of two decades, was also the only photographer to shoot the artist’s private “3121” parties in Los Angeles. His photos and captions reflect their close relationship, EW reports.

Prince: A Private View is due Oct. 17

View two of Shahidi’s photos from the book, via EW.

Yara Shahidi spoke about her memories of Prince during a visit to “The Real” last November.

“I have so many memories,” she told co-host Loni Love. “But I’d have to say one. When my first movie came out, ‘Imagine That,’ he actually rented a theater so that everybody was able to go see it.”

She also said that an image of her remains in Paisley Park to this day.

“They opened up Paisley Park and there’s still a picture of me in his office, which was surreal when I first got that message like I’m still in the office…so that was quite a moment,” she said. “I mean honestly, he has given my family the ability to do what we want and embrace the fact that we are all a family of creatives…so, we owe a lot to him.”