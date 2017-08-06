Big Boi New Album: Boomiverse Available Every where Now

*Today, seven-time GRAMMY® Award-winning, RIAA Diamond-certified hip-hop luminary, producer, and a member of OutKast, Big Boi shares the music video for his latest single “Chocolate” [feat. Trozé].

Chocolate (Official Video, Explicit) by Big Boi & on VEVO.

The clip plays out like a movie. Swagged-out in red head-to-toe like an O.G. player, “Daddy Fat Sax” pulls up in a classic ride with four lovely ladies on the way to a “video shoot.” After this hilarious intro, “Chocolate” ramps up into slick and sexy vignettes edited to flow seamlessly with the danceable groove and booming hook—“cho-co-late.” There’s no song more rich and delicious right now!

“Chocolate” is available now on Big Boi’s third full-length solo album and first release for Epic Records, Boomiverse. Get it HERE!

Big Boi

One of the history’s tightest and most clever rhyme mavericks, Big Boi’s indelible influence courses throughout two generations of rap music. As one-half of OutKast, he achieved seven GRAMMY® Awards, sold 25 million records, and created a string of music’s most influential work, including Aquemini, Stankonia, Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik, and Speakerboxxx/The Love Below—which went RIAA Diamond making OutKast the first and only hip-hop artist in history to win the GRAMMY® for ‘Album of the Year.’

Big Boi’s 2010 solo debut, Sir Lucious Left Foot: The Son of Chico Dusty, bowed at #3 on the Billboard Top 200 and received unanimous critical acclaim with Pitchfork proclaiming it one of the “100 Best Albums of the Decade ‘So Far'” and topping year-end lists from Time, Paste, Vibe, and more.

His 2012 follow-up Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors enamored tastemakers and fans alike and boasted collaborations with A$AP Rocky, Killer Mike, Kid Cudi, and more. In 2015, Big Boi collaborated with Phantogram to create supergroup Big Grams. Their debut self-titled album was released to critical and fan delight.

Tracklisting

“Da Next Day” “Kill Jill” Feat. Killer Mike and Jeezy “Mic Jack” Feat. Adam Levine “In the South” Feat. Gucci Mane and Pimp C “Order of Operations” “All Night” “Get Wit It” Feat. Snoop Dogg “Overthunk” “Chocolate” Feat. Trozé “Made Man” Feat. Killer Mike and Kurupt “Freakanomics” Feat. Sleepy Brown “Follow Deez” Feat. Curren$y and Killer Mike

