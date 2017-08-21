*Bill Cosby has a new lead counsel for his sexual assault case.

Tom Mesereau, the lawyer who helped Michael Jackson get acquitted of child molestation charges in 2005 will be lead Cosby’s attempt to avoid prison time if found guilty in his criminal case retrial for the alleged 2004 rape of Andrea Constand.

Cosby’s new defense team also includes ex-federal prosecutor Kathleen Bliss and Philadelphia’s Sam Silver. Taking to social media, Cosby himself praised the team on Monday morning:

Attorneys Tom Mesereau (LA), Kathleen Bliss (NV), and Sam Silver (PA) pic.twitter.com/dnzgu9sgwo — Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) August 21, 2017

Mesereau successfully defended Michael Jackson in his child molestation trial and famously helped Robert Blake beat the rap for allegedly murdering his wife Bonnie Lee Bakley.

The announcement by Cosby and his reps comes a day before a pretrial hearing in Norristown, PA that will formally see now ex-Cosby lawyers Brian McMonagle and Angela Agrusa exit the defense team.

Mesereau’s first appearance in the case will be Tuesday.