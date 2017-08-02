*Another lawyer has announced his desire to leave Bill Cosby’s criminal case for the alleged 2004 rape of Andrea Constand.

Brian McMonagle on Tuesday (Aug 1) filed paperwork in Pennsylvania state court asking permission for his “withdrawal as counsel” to Cosby. “The defendant is taking necessary steps to secure new counsel,” McMonagle’s filing adds. “Defendant requests that he be given until August 21, 2017 to retain new counsel,” it goes on to state of Cosby, who has had the Philadelphia attorney by his side since soon after the actor was arraigned December 30, 2015 in the criminal case and released on $1 million bail.

With a mistrial declared on June 17 on the three felony charges of second-degree aggravated indecent assault that could see Cosby in jail for a decade if found guilty, a retrial has now been set to start on Nov. 6 in Norristown, PA.

A hearing is set for August 22 on the motion along with other matters related to the case as it heads towards the retrial this fall.

Reps for the 80-year-old Cosby had no comment on McMonagle’s exit but stated that LA-based Angela Agrusa is still on the defense team. The actor’s representatives also had no word on if Cosby’s announced town hall tour was actually going ahead or not.