*So, is Blac Chyna sending a message to her ex, Rob Kardashian, in a new nasty NSFW music video that she’s featured in?

She can be seen in the video for “P.O.P (Power of Pu**y)” from rapper Belly. Wearing fur and lingerie, Chyna, 29, looks straight at the camera – while touching herself in certain places – as Belly is spittin’ the words, ”She took you for everything, you let her do it again.”

As we reported earlier, Rob K and Chyna are no longer together since Kardashian, 30, went left and posted multiple nude pics of her on his social media accounts last month. It didn’t stop there. Rob also accused her of cheating and using him for money, jewelry and plastic surgery. When the smoke cleared, the former stripper ended up getting a temporary restraining order against Kardashian.

“Once he posted all these things on the Internet, I had my two assistants drive the Ferrari and the Lamborghini, and took all the jewelry back to his house. Actually, to his mother’s [Kris Jenner] house, and had it dropped off,” Chyna explained during an interview with Good Morning America. “And I also gave him back his wedding ring. Because I’m not gonna let this man buy me — or make it seem like he could just buy me and give me gifts and treat me any way, and talk to me nasty.”

Robert Shapiro, Rob Kasdashian’s lawyer said his client’s actions were “a spontaneous reaction that he regrets.”

Meanwhile, Rob and Blac Chyna were due in an L.A. court on Tuesday, August 8, for a restraining order hearing, but they changed the date to September 18 to try and work towards a resolution themselves.

As far as we’re concerned, they might as well stay away from each other ’cause it’s a proven fact that when they come together, bad things happen.