THE SERIES HIGHLIGHTS HONEST AND EMOTIONAL REAL LOVE STORIES FEATURING VIOLA DAVIS, MEAGAN GOOD, TIA MOWRY, ERICA CAMPBELL, VANESSA BELL CALLOWAY, CHRIS SPENCER and MORE

LOS ANGELES – OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, will premiere the four episode docu-series, “Black Love,” from filmmakers Codie Elaine Oliver and Tommy Oliver (“The Perfect Guy”) and Confluential Films, on Tuesday, August 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT (after an all new episode of Tyler Perry’s “The Haves and the Have Nots” at 9 p.m. ET/PT).

The series will air regularly on Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT beginning on September 2.

“Black Love,” highlights love stories from the Black community and seeks to answer the burning question, “What is the secret to making a marriage work?” “Black Love” dives into how love begins while showing the reality of what life-long love looks like, and offers proof that while it can happen for everyone, it isn’t a cakewalk. The docu-series shares honest, emotional and sometimes cringe-worthy always-true love stories.

Featured couples include Oscar-winner Viola Davis and husband Julius Tennon, Hollywood power couple Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin, NAACP Image Award-winner Tia Mowry and husband/actor Cory Hardrict, NAACP Image Award-nominee Flex Alexander and Grammy nominated recording artist Shanice, gospel singer Erica Campbell and husband/music producer Warryn Campbell, and many additional couples from around the country.

About OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey’s heart and creative instincts inform the brand – and the magnetism of the channel. Winfrey provides leadership in original scripted and unscripted programming and attracts superstar talent to join her in primetime, building a global community of like-minded viewers and leading that community to connect on social media and beyond. OWN is a singular destination on cable. Depth with edge. Heart. Star power. Connection. And endless possibilities. OWN is a joint venture between Harpo, Inc. and Discovery Communications. The network debuted on January 1, 2011. The venture also includes the award-winning digital platform Oprah.com. Access OWN anytime, anywhere on WatchOWN.tv or across mobile devices and connected TVs. For more information, please visit www.oprah.com/own and https://press.discovery.com/us/own/.

# # #

source:

James Ward III

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

[email protected]