*Dang, we think we understand what home girl is dealing with … the same thing we are: a complete ahole in the White House.

However, Missouri State Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal apparently let it get to her to the point where made a serious boo-boo. One that could probably end her political career. 🙁

The Missouri lawmaker temporarily posted a Facebook comment expressing hope that President Donald Trump would be assassinated. Because of that, Gov. Eric Greitens and Lt. Gov. Mike Parson, both Republicans, said on Friday that state senators should oust Chapelle-Nadal, a Democrat, who has continued to reject calls for her resignation.

“If she will not resign, the Senate can vote to remove her. I believe they should,” Greitens said in a written statement.

Numerous top Republican and Democratic officials in Missouri have called upon Chappelle-Nadal to resign after she wrote “I hope Trump is assassinated!” on her personal Facebook page Thursday. She later deleted the post.

Chappelle-Nadal, who is black, said she made the comment because she frustrated with President Donald Trump’s response to the recent white nationalist rally and violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, for which Trump said “both sides” shared some blame.

NEWS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED: WE REMEMBER: COMEDIAN/AUTHOR/ACTIVIST DICK GREGORY DIES AT 84

Meanwhile, Lt. Governor Parson said he will ask senators to remove Chappelle-Nadal from office if she does not resign by the time lawmakers convene Sept. 13 to consider veto overrides. Parson is the presiding officer of the Senate, though he can only vote to break ties and cannot sponsor legislation or make motions for votes.

“She is no longer fit to serve our state,” he said at a Capitol press conference Friday.

Chappelle-Nadal told The Associated Press on Friday that she had met the previous day with the U.S. Secret Service as part of its investigation into her remarks about Trump.

“I let them know that I had no intentions of hurting anyone or trying to get other people to hurt anyone at all,” she said.

Once again, on Friday she admitted that her Facebook post “was totally improper,” but said she will not resign. She said she now believes she is being “targeted” by other officeholders, including the governor, because of political expediency or grudges.

“If the governor doesn’t understand that what went on in Charlottesville is a triggering point for people who have been traumatized because of Ferguson, then he really doesn’t have a close relationship with his residents,” she said.