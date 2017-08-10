*Oakland, CA — In an era where Black women are the fastest growing segment of entrepreneurs, yet the least likely to be funded by venture capital firms, Faiza Farah (Founder/CEO, Third Space Media) has turned to Kickstarter. Third Space Media – A Video Streaming Platform for Us By Us, is an all-or-nothing campaign to raise $80,000 for a Black-owned, video-streaming platform, that centers the voices and stories of those who have been historically marginalized.

The subscription-based website will be a launching pad and home for independent content creators. The site will feature web-series, films, and news programs created by people of color, women, members of the LGBTQIA, underrepresented religious groups, and those who are differently abled.

Third Space started as a web-series highlighting Black entrepreneurs and creatives who were thriving in the San Francisco Bay Area despite displacement and gentrification. It has grown into a media company focused on impacting culture and disrupting the status quo. As a Black Muslim woman, Faiza is keenly aware of lack of representation and misrepresentation of marginalized groups in the media and how it affects the way those groups are perceived. She has made it her mission to center the voices of folks that have marginalized from conventional media.

Fazia is available for interviews on:

* Challenges unique to Black women entrepreneurs

* Running a media startup in the Bay Area

* Funding her business through a mix of investors, micro-loans, and now Kickstarter

* Centering marginalized voices and making sure equitable pay for creative labor is part of the conversation

* Growing a side-project into a thriving business

* Diversity and Inclusion as a core value



About the Founder:

Faiza Farah is the Founder and CEO of Third Space Media (TSM), a subscription-based, video streaming platform that centers dynamic voices and compelling stories by people who have been historically under represented. Born to Ethiopian parents, Faiza was raised in Rome, Italy and Vancouver, Canada. When the Oakland, CA resident is not working on Third Space Media, she is traveling the world and cooking Ethiopian food for her friends and family.

For more details about Third Space Media, visit www.thirdspacemedia.com

source:

Faiza Farah

[email protected]