*The newcomers did not impress moviegoers this weekend.

Sony’s “The Dark Tower,” starring Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey, managed to earn the No. 1 spot at the weekend box office, but only raked in $19.5 million in North America – the lowest No. 1 opening of the year to date, notes The Hollywood Reporter.

Annapurna’s “Detroit” the latest film from Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow, met even more resistance, grossing a low $7.25 million for the weekend to come in 8th place.

Meanwhile, Aviron’s “Kidnap,” the Halle Berry thriller which has been on the shelf for two years, scored a modest debut, taking in $10.2 million to notch a No. 5 spot.

Both “Kidnap” and “Detroit” failed to top holdovers “Dunkirk” at No 2, “The Emoji Movie” at No. 3 and “Girls Trip” at No. 4.

More details below, via The Hollywood Reporter:

Set during the Detroit riots of 1967, the pic features an ensemble cast that includes John Boyega, Will Poulter, Algee Smith, Jason Mitchell, Jack Reynor and Anthony Mackie and was written by Bigelow’s longtime collaborator Mark Boal. But the $40 million film appears to have met plenty of audience resistance, despite the fact that it had a positive Rotten Tomatoes rating of 88 percent. After debuting last weekend in 20 theaters where it grossed $350,000, Detroit expanded into 3,007 locations this weekend. While tracking suggested the film might debut in the $13 million range, ultimately it attracted just $7.25 million, bringing its cumulative domestic tally to $7.77 million.

Kidnap, which was originally set to be released by Relativity Media before new distributor Aviron picked up its domestic release rights, pulled in $10.2 million for the weekend. The pic, directed by Luis Prieto, follows a mother who will stop at nothing to get her kidnapped son back. While the movie showed some signs of life, it collected less than the debut of Berry’s last thriller, 2013’s “The Call,” which opened to $17.1 million on its way to a $51.9 million domestic purse.