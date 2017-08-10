*Brandy and her former duet partner Monica were the center of an Internet firestorm Wednesday on what would have been Whitney Houston’s 54th birthday.

Houston died in February 2012 of an accidental drowning and the effects of heart disease and cocaine use. Brandy was especially devastated as the two shared a close bond and Houston passed on Brandy’s 33rd birthday. The two also co-starred in a 1997 remake of “Cinderella.”

So yesterday (Aug. 9) both Brandy and Monica took to social media to post tributes to Houston. On Instagram, Monica shared a photo and wrote: “Happy Heavenly Birthday Nippy … You still inspire many & touch hearts daily… You will forever be the greatest …. You will forever be missed.”

Not to be outdone, Brandy followed up with a collage of images of her and Houston, and professed her love for Nippy and for “trusting her with the torch.”



The last few months has seen the previously buried feud between Brandy and Monica reborn via perceived pettiness on social media. So when fans spread word that Monica also showed loved to Houston, Brandy wanted to make sure folks knew that she’s not concerned with Monica or her tribute because, as Brandy pointed out, she was closer to Whitney than “Oh girl” ever was.

Meanwhile, fans weighed in on the pettiness. Peep some of their responses below:

Brandy.

2/11, her birthday but she makes it about Whitney.

8/9, Whitney’s birthday but she makes it about herself. pic.twitter.com/fdwxol00xL — K a r i o. (@itsKARY_) August 9, 2017

LEAVE BRANDY ALONE💀 — xoxo, Tshiamo 🕊 (@marvinsometh1ng) August 9, 2017

Brandy slander? The first black cover girl? The first black Barbie doll? The one with the hit shows/albums? Internet has a short memory. — 🚨K E K E 🚨 (@KekePalmer) August 9, 2017

“Hey Brandy! How you bee—“ “You know I was close to Whitney Houston, right?” — Kar L. Stine (@karyewest) August 9, 2017