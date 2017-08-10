whitney & brandy

In 1995, Whitney and Brandy meet for the first time at Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards.

*Brandy and her former duet partner Monica were the center of an Internet firestorm Wednesday on what would have been Whitney Houston’s 54th birthday.

Houston died in February 2012 of an accidental drowning and the effects of heart disease and cocaine use. Brandy was especially devastated as the two shared a close bond and Houston passed on Brandy’s 33rd birthday. The two also co-starred in a 1997 remake of “Cinderella.”

So yesterday (Aug. 9) both Brandy and Monica took to social media to post tributes to Houston. On Instagram, Monica shared a photo and wrote: “Happy Heavenly Birthday Nippy … You still inspire many & touch hearts daily… You will forever be the greatest …. You will forever be missed.”

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: LUENELL to Receive Moms Mabley Legacy Honor at 1st Annual LOL Comedy Honors

documentary

Not to be outdone, Brandy followed up with a collage of images of her and Houston, and professed her love for Nippy and for “trusting her with the torch.”

The last few months has seen the previously buried feud between Brandy and Monica reborn via perceived pettiness on social media. So when  fans spread word that Monica also showed loved to Houston, Brandy wanted to make sure folks knew that she’s not concerned with Monica or her tribute because, as Brandy pointed out, she was closer to Whitney than “Oh girl” ever was.

houston tribute

Meanwhile, fans weighed in on the pettiness. Peep some of their responses below:

 





Previous Article‘Farrakhan Was Right!’: Leslie Jones Calls ‘Game of Thrones’ White Walkers ‘Blue-Eyed Devils’
No Newer Articles

Speak your Mind