*Washington, DC – Café Mocha Radio kicks off its 2017 Salute Her: Beauty of Diversity Tour on Friday, August 25 at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, DC, with its signature Salute Her Awards Luncheon.

This marks the seventh year that the trendsetting, nationally syndicated radio show will honor women from around the country during awards ceremonies and networking events in Washington, DC, New York City (September 28th), Charlotte (November 4th) and Chicago (December 14th).

Among those being honored in DC are legendary actress Pam Grier, renowned White House journalist and author April Ryan, entrepreneurs extraordinaire Germaine Leftridge and Vivian Pickard, contemporary millennial author Joi-Marie McKenzie and Grammy Award winning songstress Stephanie Mills.

As always, the mission of the Salute Her Tour is to highlight a variety of talented women whose stories will inspire others. This year’s theme, Redefining What Perseverance Looks Like from the Inside Out, speaks to the importance of women maintaining their inner spirit to find strength to be the best they can be. Café Mocha creator and executive producer Sheila Eldridge says: “Over the years we have honored more than 300 women. Our honorees demonstrate passion, creativity and drive to break down barriers in their respective fields, truly redefining what perseverance looks like.”

Sponsors that share the vision are AARP on board for the first year joining Toyota USA as a national tour sponsors. Regional sponsor ORS Hair Care is on board for the Chicago and Washington, DC, events. Toyota, committed to green living and bettering the environment, will once again present the Salute Her Toyota Green Initiative Award to outstanding women who exemplify the goal of the company’s sustainability campaign. The Toyota Green Initiative promotes sustainability awareness and education in African-American communities across the country.

New features to this year’s tour include the Salute Her AARP ‘Community Service’ Award, which will be presented to dynamic women who are working to turn their dreams into real possibilities for their communities. Honorees will be chosen from nominations submitted by the public at www.saluteHer.com. As a tribute, Grammy Awards-nominated balladeer and songwriter Kenny Lattimore will present a special performance to the honorees.

Comedienne Loni Love, co-host of Café Mocha (with hip-hop icon YoYo and broadcast veteran Angelique Perrin) and the successful TV talk show “The Real,” says: “Every year the Salute Her Awards just keeps getting better. I’m especially looking forward to honoring our incredible unsung heroines, these extraordinary women who are doing so much great work for others and rarely get recognition for their service.”

Café Mocha Radio, affectionately known as ‘Radio from a Woman’s Perspective,’ is syndicated in 35 markets. The two-hour radio show features the latest in urban music, compelling hot topics and advice “unabashedly” from a woman’s perspective. Café Mocha also offers exclusive interviews with top recording artists, celebrities, politicians and those making headlines.

The SHT supports the Mocha Cares Foundation, which helps provide services to combat homelessness, domestic violence and foster care through mentorship programs.

Café Mocha launched its annual Salute Her Awards events in 2011, with the goal of recognizing dynamic women who have made contributions within their communities to break down barriers. Past notable honorees include talk show hosts Iyanla Vanzant and Wendy Williams, media veteran Jamie Foster Brown, soul superstars Gloria Gaynor, Syleena Johnson and Angie Stone, cultural-arts pioneer Vy Higginsen, actress/humanitarian Sheryl Lee Ralph, civil rights activist Dr. Bernice King, Sybrina Fulton, CNN anchor Fredricka Whitfield, Michaela Pereira and gospel artist Tamela Mann to name a few.

For more information on how you can attend, nominate and support the 2017 Salute Her: Beauty of Diversity Tour, go to www.cafemocharadio.com or www.saluteher.com.

Visit Cafe Mocha Radio on Twitter @cafemocharadio; YouTube: Cafemocharadio; and on Facebook.

For more information on Café Mocha radio contact Alex Hill at [email protected]

ABOUT SALUTE HER AWARDS

ABOUT CAFE MOCHA™ RADIO SHOW

2017 Gracie Award winner Café Mocha Radio launched in March 2010. It is known as 'radio from a woman's perspective' and is built on the concept of women helping other women to grow through shared experiences and information. Syndicated by Compass Media Networks in more than 30 markets and on SiriusXM channel 141, the show airs weekends and is hosted by comedienne Loni Love, also host of TV's "The Real"; broadcast veteran Angelique Perrin; and female rap icon Yo-Yo.

To learn more about Café Mocha Radio, visit Cafe Mocha Radio. Twitter, Instagram @cafemocharadio; YouTube: Cafemocharadio; and on Facebook www.facebook.com/cafemocharadio.

