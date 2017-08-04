*Someone was able to hack into a California highway sign and switch the display to diss President Donald Trump.

The Caltrans sign was located along I-80 near the city of Davis, just west of Sacramento. According to CBS 13, it was originally used to warn drivers of traffic delays.

Instead, it read: “TRUMP HAS HERPES.”

Caltrans says their signs are locked with a secret password.

So far, the responsible party has not been revealed, but similar stunts have grown in popularity in recent years, with digital signs hacked to display everything from messages about politicians to supposed warnings about zombies.