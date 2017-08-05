*Now that Marijuana has been legalized in certain states, couples are now opting to have “marijuana bars” at their weddings.

Last year, Denver voters were the first in the nation to approve a law allowing “willing bars and restaurants to give patrons the option to use marijuana alongside a cocktail or meal. However, there’s a catch: “Smoking pot won’t be allowed inside, and the locations would have to first get the approval of neighbors,” nbcnews.com reports.

With the legalization of marijuana in certain states like Alaska, California, Colorado, and Nevada — and with recent reports about New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker introducing a bill to legalize the drug nationwide — the cannabis industry is now making its way onto the wedding scene.

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Mother Who Left 17-Month-Old Baby in Desert to Die Gets ‘Only 20 Years’

As ESSENCE reports, there are event planners like Bec Koop of Irie Wedding & Events who will provide herbal refreshments for your wedding, or newly engaged couples can visit the Cannabis Wedding Expo to meet marijuana vendors.

According to Adrian Sedlin, chief executive officer of Canndescent, “[Budbars are] actually cheaper than liquor. There’s a lot more buzz for the buck in cannabis than in alcohol.”

Event companies are selling pot packages starting at $3,000 to as low as $25 an hour for budtenders.

According to Bloomberg, “A typical bud bar might include pre-rolled joints, vaporizers, and glass pipes. Some couples choose to add bongs, edibles, and cannabis cocktails to the mix.”

Save