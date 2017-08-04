*Former New York Knicks great Charles Oakley on Friday accepted a deal to have charges surrounding his February incident at Madison Square Garden dismissed, reports ESPN.

Oakley was arrested following a physical altercation with MSG security on Feb. 8 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault, one misdemeanor count of aggravated harassment and one misdemeanor count of trespassing. He was also cited for two additional counts of harassment that are considered noncriminal violations.

On Friday, Assistant District Attorney Ryan Lipes offered Oakley a deal — an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal — that will lead to the charges being dismissed if he stays out of trouble for six months and complies with a condition that prohibits him from trespassing at Madison Square Garden for one year.

Oakley said in court that he had “no plans to go” to Madison Square Garden when the condition was announced by Judge Tamiko Amaker. However, he has not shut the door on pursuing civil action against team owner James Dolan.

Oakley’s attorney, Alex Spiro, said his client “will be pursuing all civil remedies against Mr. Dolan based on this incident.”

“The Garden was wrong in the way they treated him. He doesn’t need a trial to prove that,” Spiro said.