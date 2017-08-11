*Just how would one boycott the NFL in support of Colin Kaepernick?

“Don’t go to the sports bars. Don’t turn the game on. Leave your team for a year,” suggests Public Enemy emcee Chuck D.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback famously kneeled during the national anthems last season to protest injustice in black communities across America. His activism is believed to be the reason why he remains a free agent after the 49ers released him in March.

On Thursday (Aug. 10), Chuck D weighed in on the situation, telling TMZ that upset fans should be participating in a full boycott against NFL. The veteran rapper doesn’t necessarily believe it will result in his signing, but he feels strongly that fans should be doing everything in their power to support Kaep.

Watch below: